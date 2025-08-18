Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Aug. 6 that Blewett (elbow) has resumed playing catch, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Blewett was placed on the 15-day injured list July 13 due to right elbow discomfort and was set to receive a second opinion on his injury later that month before a decision on his treatment plan was made. Evidently, Blewett received favorable news from doctors, as he wasn't recommended to stop throwing for an extended period. That said, Blewett had yet to resume throwing off a mound since Mansolino provided the latest update on his status, so the righty reliever's return from the IL wouldn't appear to be imminent.