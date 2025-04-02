Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Sugano has been cleared to make his next start this weekend in Kansas City after experiencing cramping in both of his hands during his MLB debut in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Sugano said after the game that he's previously dealt with hand cramps at various points during his playing career in Japan, but neither he nor the Orioles are concerned about his health moving forward. Before exiting his start Sunday, Sugano gave up two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter over four innings.