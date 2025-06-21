Sugano did not factor into the decision in Friday's win against the Yankees, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings.

Sugano found himself in hot water in the first inning after issuing two walks and a single to load the bases, but he managed to limit the damage to two runs. He gave up another run on an Aaron Judge solo homer in the third, and Sugano wasn't able to make it through the fourth after tossing 89 pitches (56 strikes). Sugano has failed to toss five innings in each of his last three starts and now sports a 3.55 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB across 83.2 innings. He's tentatively slated to make his next start against the Rangers at home next week.