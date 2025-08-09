Sugano (9-5) earned the win against the Athletics on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Sugano allowed a run in the fifth inning and worked around 11 hard-hit balls to notch his third quality start in his past five outings. Over that stretch, the 35-year-old has gone 3-0 while holding opponents to three earned runs or fewer in each appearance. He'll take a 4.24 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 80:31 K:BB across 121 innings into a home matchup with the Mariners next week.