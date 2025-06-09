Orioles' Tomoyuki Sugano: Roughed up by A's
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sugano (5-4) took the loss Sunday against the Athletics, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.
Sugano allowed eight hits for the second time in three appearances, but he failed to complete five innings for the first time since April 12. The 35-year-old has been solid over his last four outings, sporting a 3.57 ERA and a 13:3 K:BB across 22.2 innings. He hasn't allowed more than four runs in a start this season. Sugano is slated to face the Angels next weekend.
