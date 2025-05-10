Sugano (4-2) earned the win Friday against the Angels after allowing one run on three hits and no walks in 7.1 innings. He struck out five.

Sugano registered 11 whiffs Friday, which is impressive given his lack of overpowering stuff. It was also another quality start for the Japanese right-hander, who now has four in his last five outings. Although Sugano has just 26 punchouts through 46.1 innings this year, he's hurled at least five innings while giving up two runs or fewer in five of his eight appearances. He'll carry a strong 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB overall into his next scheduled start versus the Twins, but his lack of strikeout upside should continue to limit his fantasy appeal.