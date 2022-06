Mancini (hand) will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Mancini was cleared to make his sixth consecutive start after X-rays administered on his left hand -- which was struck by a pitch in Saturday's 6-2 win -- returned negative. The 30-year-old recently missed a few games due to soreness in his other hand, but he produced at least one hit in each of his five contests since re-entering the lineup.