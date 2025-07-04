O'Neill (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game in Atlanta.

O'Neill had a setback during his rehab assignment and hasn't played for the big club since May 16. He hit .324 with one home run and 12 strikeouts during 12 rehab games and is slashing .188/.280/.325 with two home runs and two steals in 24 games for the Orioles.