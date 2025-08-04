O'Neill (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Phillies.

O'Neill was held out of the lineup for the final two games of the Orioles' weekend series in Chicago, but a couple days off was all that the 30-year-old needed to move past an apparently minor illness. He'll serve as Baltimore's DH on Monday but could see most of his playing time in the corner outfield if the Orioles activate Ryan Mountcastle (hamstring) from the injured list later this week, as expected.