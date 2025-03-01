Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that O'Neill is dealing with an illness, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
O'Neill isn't expected to miss more than a day or two before returning. While he rests, Dylan Beavers will draw a start in left field Saturday against the Pirates.
More News
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Latches on with O's•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Sitting for regular-season finale•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Out of Boston's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Remains out for Game 2•