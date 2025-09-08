O'Neill (wrist) went 1-for-3 with a single in his first rehab game with Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday.

It was O'Neill's first game in more than a month as he works his way back from right wrist inflammation. He served as Chesapeake's designated hitter Sunday and will be eased back into things in the outfield in the coming days. O'Neill should be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list within the next week or so.