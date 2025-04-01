O'Neill went 4-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over Boston.
O'Neill knocked an RBI single and came around to score in the first inning. He later scored again during Baltimore's four-run eighth. Through four appearances this season, he's already produced two games with at least three hits. O'Neill has gone 8-for-14 (.571) with two extra-base hits and five runs scored.
