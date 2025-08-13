Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Wednesday that O'Neill (wrist) could be sidelined until late August or early September, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Neill is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Saturday, but his recovery from right wrist inflammation is coming along more slowly than expected. If O'Neill's progress continues to stall, he will require a rehab assignment before returning to the active roster.