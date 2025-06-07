O'Neill (shoulder) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

O'Neill is in the final stages of his recovery from a left shoulder impingement that caused him to land on the injured list May 16. He may need only a couple of rehab outings under his belt before rejoining the Orioles, though it will depend on how his shoulder reacts to increased activity. O'Neill has two separate stints on the IL this season and a .188/.280/.325 slash line with two home runs and 10 RBI across 93 plate appearances.