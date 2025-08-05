O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 13-3 loss to the Phillies.

In his first plate appearance since Friday, O'Neill gave the Orioles an early lead with a 417-foot blast in the second inning. The 30-year-old has now homered in five of his past eight games, driving in 12 runs and scoring seven times during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .213/.296/.440 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, 20 runs scored and two steals across 162 plate appearances.