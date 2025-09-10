O'Neill (wrist) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list Friday in Toronto, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

O'Neill has played two rehab games, going 2-for-7 with one strikeout. The veteran outfielder has been sidelined since early August with right wrist inflammation but will be back on the Orioles' active roster in short order, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks.