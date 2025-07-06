Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Receiving rest Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
O'Neill returned from the 10-day injured list Friday and picked up starts at designated hitter and in right field in the first two contests of the Orioles' series in Atlanta, going 2-for-8 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run. The Orioles haven't indicated that O'Neill's left shoulder has caused any complications for him since he returned from the IL, so he's likely just getting a breather for Sunday's matinee.
More News
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Goes yard in victory•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Activated Friday as expected•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Returning Friday•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Could be activated soon•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Progresses in rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Restarting rehab assignment•