O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

O'Neill returned from the 10-day injured list Friday and picked up starts at designated hitter and in right field in the first two contests of the Orioles' series in Atlanta, going 2-for-8 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run. The Orioles haven't indicated that O'Neill's left shoulder has caused any complications for him since he returned from the IL, so he's likely just getting a breather for Sunday's matinee.