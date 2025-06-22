Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said that O'Neill (shoulder) will resume his rehab assignment Sunday with High-A Aberdeen, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After being placed on the injured list May 18 due to a left shoulder impingement, O'Neill kicked off a rehab assignment June 7 with Triple-A Norfolk. However, after playing just three games, O'Neill experienced renewed soreness in his shoulder and was pulled off the assignment. The 30-year-old received an injection in the AC joint of his shoulder which appears to have eliminated the discomfort, and O'Neill is now ready to test himself in a game setting again. He'll most likely need a handful of games in the minors to stack up at-bats and get his timing back at the plate before the Orioles activate him from the IL.