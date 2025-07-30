O'Neill is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

O'Neill will get some rest for the matinee contest after he started in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader while going a collective 2-for-7 with a home run, a walk and four RBI. With O'Neill on the bench Wednesday, Alex Jackson will pick up a start behind the plate and Adley Rutschman will get a day off from catching and will instead serve as Baltimore's designated hitter.