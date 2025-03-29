O'Neill is out of the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Blue Jays.
O'Neill is 3-for-6 with a homer and four RBI through Baltimore's first two games, but he'll take a seat Saturday to give Heston Kjerstad a chance to start in right field.
