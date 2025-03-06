O'Neill was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus Pittsburgh due to left rib cage soreness.

O'Neill also missed a few days earlier this week due to an illness. The Orioles are saying his removal from Thursday's lineup was precautionary, per Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, so O'Neill should be able to return to game action within a few days. In the meantime, Colton Cowser will cover left field and bat fourth.