O'Neill was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Nationals due to left shoulder discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
The 29-year-old was activated last Friday after a two-week stay on the injured list due to neck inflammation, and he's now battling a shoulder issue. O'Neill had the discomfort surface while in the batting cage earlier this week and should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Idle for second half of twin bill•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Not starting Saturday•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Reinstated from 10-day IL•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Could return for weekend series•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Could avoid rehab assignment•