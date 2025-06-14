O'Neill received an injection in his left shoulder Saturday and will pause all activity for about a week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill was pulled off his rehab assignment this week after reporting renewed soreness in his shoulder, which has kept him on the injured list since mid-May. The veteran outfielder appeared close to making his return to the Orioles, but it's now unclear how much longer he's expected to be sidelined. His status should be updated at the end of the rest period.