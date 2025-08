O'Neill (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, O'Neill is showing improvement in his recovery from an illness and should be back in the lineup Monday against the Phillies, but he'll miss out on a second straight start as the Orioles close out their three-game set in Chicago. Jeremiah Jackson will fill in for O'Neill in right field in the series finale.