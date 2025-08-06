O'Neill (wrist) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.

O'Neill was removed from Tuesday's 5-0 loss after jamming his right wrist against the outfield wall, so it's no surprise he's sitting out Wednesday's matinee. X-rays came back clean, but interim manager Tony Mansolino said that O'Neill will undergo an MRI during Thursday's team off day as the Orioles look to gain more information regarding the severity of the injury, per Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. Jeremiah Jackson will handle right field Wednesday in place of O'Neill, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Baltimore's weekend series versus the Athletics.