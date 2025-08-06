X-rays on O'Neill's right wrist came back negative following his removal from Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

O'Neill took an additional at-bat after jamming his wrist against the outfield wall, but he was unable to play through his injury for the whole game. Now that he's been confirmed to have avoided structural damage, the 30-year-old outfielder should be able to avoid the injured list. However, Baltimore may hold him out for a game or two so he can properly recover.