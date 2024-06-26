Mazur (1-2) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over five innings, but he earned the win Tuesday over the Nationals.

Washington did all of its damage in the third inning, which was punctuated by a two-run home run by Jesse Winker. Mazur was able to rebound over two more frames, and the Padres' offense pulled ahead for good in the fifth. The right-hander's first major-league win wasn't pretty, but that's been typical for the 23-year-old as he tries to find his footing with the Padres. He's at a 7.25 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 11:17 K:BB over 22.1 innings through five starts. He'll likely head back to Triple-A El Paso once Yu Darvish (groin/elbow) is cleared to return, which could happen next week but is far from a guarantee.