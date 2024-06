The Padres recalled Mazur from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Mazur will start Tuesday against the Nationals after Yu Darvish (groin) had his return delayed due to right elbow inflammation, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Mazur has started in four games for the Padres this season, and he did not factor into the decision in his last start Friday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings.