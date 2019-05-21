Munoz was promoted to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old recorded a 1.72 ERA in 15.2 innings for Double-A Amarillo, striking out an incredible 45.7 percent of opposing hitters and touching 104 mph with his fastball. His 15.7 percent walk rate is certainly a concern, but the good has certainly outweighed the bad to this point in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories