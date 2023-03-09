Nola (illness) will start at catcher and bat third in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

Nola will return to the spring lineup for the first time since Monday, after a bout with the flu left him unavailable for the past couple of days. The 33-year-old is once again projected to serve as the Padres' top backstop in 2023, though his standing atop the depth chart is more unsteady than it was heading into last season after he turned in a career-worst .650 OPS over 397 plate appearances in 2022.