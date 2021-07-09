Nola (knee) was sent to Triple-A El Paso on Friday to begin a rehab assignment.

Manager Jayce Tingler said earlier in the week that Nola almost surely wouldn't be activated prior to the All-Star break, but him beginning a rehab stint Friday indicates that he should be able to return right around when the club resumes play July 16. The backstop hasn't played since suffering a knee sprain May 24 and he should see substantial time behind the dish when he returns.

