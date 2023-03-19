Nola was carted off the field in the top of the fourth inning during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs after being hit in the face by a pitch, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nola was down for several minutes after being hit by the pitch, and he had to be helped to the cart while pressing a towel to his face. The Padres have a day off Monday, but the severity of the catcher's injury isn't yet clear. If Nola is forced to miss any time, Luis Campusano and Pedro Severino would see additional playing time behind the dish.