Nola is progressing in his recovery from a sprained left knee, the Associated Press reports.

Nola has been said to be showing improvement for over a week, though he has yet to progress to a rehab assignment. Manager Jayce Tingler indicated earlier this week that such an assignment is unlikely to happen until closer to the end of the month. While Nola is out, Victor Caratini will continue to function as the Padres' primary catcher.