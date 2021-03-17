Nola will throw and do light blocking drills while waiting for inflammation and fluid in his fractured middle left finger to subside, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Nola's finger fracture is on his non-throwing hand, so he should still be able to partake in some catching drills while he recovers from the injury. Though Nola could feasibly play through the issue, manager Jayce Tingler suggested Monday that the team may decide to play it safe with him. "It doesn't have to be 100%; at some point it will be a pain-tolerance deal," Tingler said. "I think if it was his choice, he would prefer to take on the pain right now. We're going to pull the reins back on him to make sure that we don't do that too early."