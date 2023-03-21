Padres manager Bob Melvin said there is a chance Nola avoids spending time on the injured list after he suffered a slight fracture in his nose Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Melvin also noted that Nola could resume baseball activities as soon as Wednesday. No decisions on Nola's status for Opening Day have been made yet, but the possibility of him playing still being on the table is a good sign. If he is unable to play, Luis Campusano would likely get the majority of reps behind the plate for San Diego.