Manager Jayce Tingler said Tuesday that Nola (knee) could be activated from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming weekend series against the Marlins, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Tingler didn't provide a specific day for when the backstop could be reinstated, but the update suggests he could be activated as soon as Thursday's series opener. Nola has been out since May 24 with a left knee sprain, and he figures to resume sharing the catching duties with Victor Caratini when he returns.