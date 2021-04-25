Manager Jayce Tingler said "it's realistic" that Nola could return for the team's upcoming series against Arizona, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nola has been participating in games at the team's alternate site since April 20. He's missed the entirety of the regular season to this point, though figures to take over behind the plate so long as he can manage the pain in his finger. Nola's return will cut into the role of both Luis Campusano -- who has served as the team's backup catcher -- and Victor Caratini.