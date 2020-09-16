site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Day off Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 16, 2020
Nola will sit Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Nola has handled a heavy workload since joining the
Padres in a trade from the Mariners at the deadline, as Wednesday's day off will be just his third since the move. Jason Castro starts behind the plate in his absence. More News
