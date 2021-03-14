Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Sunday that Nola has been diagnosed with a fractured middle finger on his left hand, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nola picked up the injury when he took a foul ball off his (left) glove hand Saturday. While the 31-year-old will likely be in line for a shorter absence than he would have if the injury had been to his throwing hand, the fractured finger could still hamper him enough defensively to result in him being shut down. Nola will receive treatment for the next couple of days before the Padres outline a timeline for his return to game action. His status for Opening Day would appear to be up in the air for the time being.