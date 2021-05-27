Nola will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a slight knee sprain, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Nola had been held out of the lineup for four of the last five games, and manager Jayce Tingler revealed that the catcher has been dealing with a knee issue. However, Tingler was encouraged by Nola's diagnosis and said that the 31-year-old could return after a couple weeks. Victor Caratini should serve as the primary catcher going forward, while the team will likely call up a third catcher once Nola is officially placed on the injured list.