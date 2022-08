Nola went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Giants.

Nola took Jarlin Garcia yard in the sixth inning to tally his third homer of the season. He has started four of the Padres' last five games with Jorge Alfaro (knee) battling an injury, though Nola has only three hits across 13 at-bats in that span. For the season, Nola has a .247/.318/.324 line across 283 plate appearances,