Nola went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's loss to the Athletics.

Although the Padres were unable to keep up with the Athletics on the scoreboard Saturday, Nola continued his power surge as he now has three extra-base hits over the past two games. The 30-year-old should continue to play behind the dish in San Diego, but his defensive versatility should allow him to move around the infield if needed.