Padres' Austin Nola: Gets breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nola isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Nola started in the last three games and went 3-for-11 with an RBI and three strikeouts. Jorge Alfaro will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
