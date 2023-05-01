site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Gets Monday off
Nola is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
Nola will get a break for Monday's game against right-hander Luke Weaver and the Reds. Brett Sullivan will handle backstop duties and hit ninth.
