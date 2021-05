Nola is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Nola will cede catching duties to Victor Caratini, who is typically behind the plate when Padres right-hander Yu Darvish is on the mound. Since his return from the injured list in late April, Nola has been a key cog in the San Diego lineup. In 16 games with the club, Nola has reached base at a .400 clip while plating 11 runs.