Padres' Austin Nola: Gets Wednesday off vs. Twins
RotoWire Staff
Nola is not in the starting lineup against the Twins on Wednesday.
Nola will take a seat after going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in the victory over Minnesota on Tuesday. Brett Sullivan is starting behind the plate and hitting ninth for Wednesday's affair.
