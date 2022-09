Nola went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two total RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 12-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Nola popped a solo shot in the second inning and added a sacrifice fly as the Padres poured on more offense in the eighth. The catcher has gone 6-for-17 (.353) over his last six games. The short but productive stretch has raised his season slash line to .248/.321/.325 with four homers, 36 RBI, 37 runs scored, two stolen bases and 12 doubles through 98 contests.