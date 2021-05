Nola left Friday's game against the Giants in the bottom of the sixth inning due to an apparent left hand injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nola was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the top of the sixth, and Victor Caratini stepped in behind the dish to begin the bottom half of the inning. Nola missed nearly a month with a broken left finger to begin the season, and it's not yet clear whether he'll miss time after leaving Friday's game.