Manager Jayce Tingler said Monday that it's "safe to assume" Nola (knee) won't return until after the All-Star break, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old is catching a couple bullpen sessions Monday and continues to progress slowly as he returns from the knee sprain he suffered in late May. Nola may need to begin rehab assignment soon to have a chance of being activated immediately after the All-Star break, which ends July 16.
More News
-
Padres' Austin Nola: Still inching toward return•
-
Padres' Austin Nola: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Padres' Austin Nola: Continues inching toward return•
-
Padres' Austin Nola: Weeks away from rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Austin Nola: Showing improvement•
-
Padres' Austin Nola: Trending toward late June•