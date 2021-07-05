Manager Jayce Tingler said Monday that it's "safe to assume" Nola (knee) won't return until after the All-Star break, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old is catching a couple bullpen sessions Monday and continues to progress slowly as he returns from the knee sprain he suffered in late May. Nola may need to begin rehab assignment soon to have a chance of being activated immediately after the All-Star break, which ends July 16.