Padres manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that he "can't imagine it's not broken" in reference to Nola's nose after the catcher was hit in the face during a Cactus League contest, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Nola was carted off the field after getting hit by a pitch in the face during the fourth inning of Sunday's exhibition game against the Cubs. The extent of the injury is unclear, but if Nola isn't ready to return in time for Opening Day, Luis Campusano would likely open the campaign as San Diego's primary backstop.